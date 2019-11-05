Well, it turns out that the scene was inspired by a real-life meet-up between Waller-Bridge and Scott, when they first discussed the possibility of the Sherlock actor playing Fleabag's love interest.

The pair were in Soho when, as Waller-Bridge recalls, "[Scott] turned to me: 'I want to show you something.' He walked me down Haymarket and we turned into a small door that boasted a sign: Quaker meeting. There was no-one there, just a few signs to remind you not to talk in the meeting room." Writing in Fleabag: The Scriptures, which includes new writing in addition to the collected filming scripts, she said: "We walked into the room, sat there alone, the two of us, breaking their only rule for another hour.

"When we eventually left, he turned to me: 'Let's do it.' We filmed the Quaker scene in the same place we'd met that day. Andrew brought more to this character than can be summed up in words."

More like this

She added: "He even insisted on the character saying 'I love you too' to Fleabag at the end, and thank God he did."

Advertisement

Fleabag: The Scriptures by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is published in hardback (£20) and eBook on 12th November. A small run of signed, limited edition copies with pink sprayed edges are available to pre-order from Waterstones.