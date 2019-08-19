Yes, there’s more we could tell you about Scott’s character here but for the sake of non-book readers we’ll keep things spoiler-free. Instead, here’s a picture of Scott with his co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as a fairly relevant quote from Pullman’s book…

In any case, don’t expect to see Scott when His Dark Materials’ first series begins on BBC1 later this year. Jopari isn’t expected to turn up until the second series of the new adaptation (which is when the story of The Subtle Knife will be adapted), and his casting now has only been revealed thanks to the early production of the second series (which is being shot before the first series has even been completed).

In series two Scott will join fellow His Dark Materials newbie Amir Wilson who plays Lyra’s new ally Will, along with returning series one stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy and Miranda (with whom Jopari shares an important storyline) among others.

More like this

Advertisement

His Dark Materials will air on BBC1 this autumn