Colman, who performed the vocals, brought in her former co-star to provide backing on the ukulele with a little bit of help from Waller-Bridge's sister Olivia – who composed the music for Fleabag.

Despite the presence of the Waller-Bridge sisters – and Colman’s extensive stage and screen career – the star claimed she was very nervous about the recording.

“This is by a country mile the worst thing I’ve ever done,” she said on the show. “I’d rather give birth again, with no drugs, than do this!”

More like this

Waller-Bridge was more confident in Colman’s singing talent. “I first knew that Olivia could sing at karaoke,” she said. “Because she’s one of these dark horses that is just like ‘Oh I don’t really want to…’ and then she goes in and she brings it and she burns the place down!”

Colman and Waller-Bridge weren’t the only famous faces to record their take on a classic song, with the show also featuring performances from stars of the screen including Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker and Helena Bonham Carter.

All the covers recorded for the show will be included on an album set to be released on Friday 1 November.

Advertisement

Children In Need: Got It Covered is on BBC iPlayer