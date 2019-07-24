The 60-second clip sees soldier Shaun Emery (Turner) come under suspicion from DI Rachel Carey (Grainger) after CCTV footage links him to the assault and kidnapping of a young woman. Check it out below.

According to a synopsis from the BBC, the six-part drama will follow Emery as he attempts to clear his name for the second time after his conviction for murder in Afghanistan was overturned due to flawed video evidence.

The series, which comes from The Missing's Ben Chanan, will also star Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Ron Perlman and Paul Ritter.

Check out a set of new images for the series below, which give us our first look at some of the stars.

Callum Turner in The Capture

Holliday Grainger in The Capture

Ben Miles as Danny Hart in The Capture

Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman in The Capture

The Capture is coming soon to BBC1