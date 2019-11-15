Major Ingram, his wife Diana and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds by using a coughing system to point out the correct answers.

In our first look, Sheen is recreating the famous shot in which Tarrant is arriving to give evidence at the Ingram trial at Southwark Crown Court in March 2003.

If you’ve got any doubt about how convincing Welsh actor Sheen will be in the role, he managed to convince Alan Carr of his likeness on Sky One show There’s Something About Movies – with the host hailing Sheen “amazing”.

More like this

Quiz is written by James Graham, who wrote the stage version of the scandal (Cheat) in 2017. A Very English Scandal’s Stephen Frears serves as director.

Matthew Macfadyen stars as Major Charles Ingram, while Fleabag star Sian Clifford plays Diana Ingram.

Elsewhere, Mark Bonnar takes on Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith, Helen McCrory plays Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson portrays Tecwen Whittock, and Aisling Bea plays ITV’s Entertainment Commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

Advertisement

Quiz comes to ITV in 2020