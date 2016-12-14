We already knew that the former Corrie actress had been cast in series three, but her character was shrouded in mystery.

The final series of incoming Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall's Broadchurch will see the detectives investigate a serious sexual assault and its consequences - as the drama's Dorset community comes under scrutiny.

Others joining the cast include A-Lister Lenny Henry, veteran star Roy Hudd, Murdered By My Boyfriend's Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley.

Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan also return to play grieving parents Beth and Mark Latimer, while Arthur Darvill will be back as local vicar Paul Coates. Carolyn Pickles will reprise her role as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson will return as Ellie's son Tom.

Before this, the only image we had was a behind-the-scenes shot of Colman and Tennant during filming.

"This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," Chibnall has said.

"We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."