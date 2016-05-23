Filming on the series began in Dorset today. The final episode also sees Andrew Buchan and Jodie Whittaker reprise their roles as Mark and Beth Latimer.

It will see the detectives investigate a serious sexual assault and its consequences as the drama's Dorset community comes under scrutiny.

Arthur Darvill will also return to play local Vicar Paul Coates, along with Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson as Ellie's son Tom.

More like this

"This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," said writer Chris Chibnall who will take over as showrunner on Doctor Who in 2017. "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."

Advertisement

The third series will be directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Murdered by My Boyfriend), Daniel Nettheim (Doctor Who) and Lewis Arnold (Banana). Filming will begin this summer in Bridport, West Bay and Clevedon, the same locations featured in series one and two.