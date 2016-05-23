Sir Lenny Henry joins Broadchurch series three
Filming starts today on the new series with Coronation Street star Roy Hudd also joining the cast
Sir Lenny Henry and Roy Hudd have joined the cast of Broadchurch series three.
The pair will join a starry ensemble for the third and final instalment, although ITV will not disclose who they will be playing. The broadcaster has already announced that Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley will play significant roles in the eight-part series which will will deliver a brand new case for David Tennant and Olivia Colman's sleuths Miller and Hardy.
Filming on the series began in Dorset today. The final episode also sees Andrew Buchan and Jodie Whittaker reprise their roles as Mark and Beth Latimer.
It will see the detectives investigate a serious sexual assault and its consequences as the drama's Dorset community comes under scrutiny.
Arthur Darvill will also return to play local Vicar Paul Coates, along with Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson as Ellie's son Tom.
"This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," said writer Chris Chibnall who will take over as showrunner on Doctor Who in 2017. "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."
The third series will be directed by Paul Andrew Williams (Murdered by My Boyfriend), Daniel Nettheim (Doctor Who) and Lewis Arnold (Banana). Filming will begin this summer in Bridport, West Bay and Clevedon, the same locations featured in series one and two.