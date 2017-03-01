Watch the trailer below

The tapes document the ’13 reasons’ why Hannah decided to kill herself. Clay follows the story, wondering if – and if so, why – he is on the dead girl's list.

The 13-part series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay, and Aussie newcomer Katherine Langford as Hannah. Selena Gomez is exec producer, and Oscar winner Tom McCarthy directs the drama.

The series will be released on Netflix UK on Friday 31st March 2017.