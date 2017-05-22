The Twin Peaks revival is guaranteed to have viewers' heads spinning in just a few minutes. And it’s not down to a plot twist that only David Lynch could imagine: we're talking about the show’s new opening credits.

The calming yet chilling theme music remains as it was, but the visuals have had a fantastic overhaul. Instead of shots of the town’s machinery and a slow pan across the iconic waterfall, the new opening flies over the landscape before taking a dizzy plunge into the iconic red curtains and zig-zag floor pattern of the Red Room.