Also starring in the thriller are the likes of Solly McLeod, Daniel Portman and James Cosmo, but where is the show actually set and where was it filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Fear.

Where is Fear filmed?

Solly McLeod and Anjli Mohindra in Fear. Prime Video

While the novel on which Fear is based, written by Dirk Kurbjuweit, is based in Germany, for the series the drama has been relocated to Scotland, specifically Glasgow.

The series sees Martyn, Rebecca and their children moving from a house in London to a new home in Glasgow, on the west side of the city overlooking Kelvingrove Park.

The series was shot entirely in the Glasgow area, with Compston and Mohindra having been spotted filming in the park.

Compston explained that the location was a big draw for him, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

"I've been lucky enough to have done a couple of years work with Prime and [production company] Wild Mercury now," Compston said. "They've practically been keeping me in a job the last few years, and they've been making an incredible investment in Scotland, which I can't be thankful enough of.

"And all that had been on the east coast in Edinburgh, so the fact they brought it west, in Glasgow, and set it in the West End, which is a beautiful... what we'd say is a posh part of town. As you get older, you sort of migrate there on your nights out, instead of going into the centre of town and the clubs you're going to go out to the posh bars in the West End.

"So the fact that the drama's set there, and they were assembling this wonderful cast around it, it was a no-brainer. And thankfully, I think we've done it justice. I think the West End in Glasgow looks beautiful. I think that's massive credit to Justin [Chadwick, director] and his team."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Compston said that writer Mick Ford "did a fabulous job of relocating" the drama from Germany to Glasgow, explaining that "even though you think, 'Oh, it's just in a house, it could be anywhere', the house has to be sort of its own character".

He continued: "And there's something really interesting about the fact that this couple have given everything they had, they've mortgaged themselves up to the hills to buy this beautiful, four-storey house, but still couldn't get the whole building."

Compston also added that the location of the house, right by Kelvingrove Park, "would be a wonderful place to raise kids - in theory".

Fear premieres on Prime Video on Tuesday 4th March - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.