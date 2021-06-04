Father Brown season 9 release date: Latest news on the BBC Daytime crime drama

Hallelujah! The BBC has answered our prayers as filming finally restarts on series nine of daytime drama Father Brown. The drama follows a crime-solving priest who is armed only with his rosary beads and a rapier-sharp intellect.

Harry Potter’s Mark Williams (aka Mr Weasley) plays the Cotswolds-based Roman Catholic priest who’s kept unusually busy with a string of investigations in his sleepy 1950s English village.

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Father Brown.

When is Father Brown season nine on TV?

CONFIRMED: Father brown series nine will return to BBC One Daytime in early 2022, with 10 new episodes.

The daytime drama was renewed for a ninth season back in 2019, and was originally expected to air in 2021.

However, the air date has been pushed back due to COVID-related filming delays, as production was put on hold due to lockdown in 2020. The show finally returned to filming in June 2021, with the BBC also announcing a special programme to mark the 100th episode. This will be set on New Year’s Eve.

The show usually airs around 2pm on weekdays on BBC One for UK viewers, and also airs on PBS in the US, and on BBC UKTV and ABC in Australia.

What is Father Brown about?

Based on the stories by GK Chesterton, the daytime series follows a Roman Catholic priest who solves crimes in the depths of the English countryside.

The series is nostalgia-heavy, while the crimes can range from theft, to last season’s murder of a local beekeeper.

The BBC has also released a synopsis for the 100th episode, titled The Red Death. The episode “will see Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954. However, their plans are ruined when the Minster of Defence, Sir Charles Hakeworth is murdered by a masked figure. With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.”

Guest stars for the 100th episode include Richard Dillane (Sir Charles Hakeworth) Alexander Hanson (Lord ‘Monty’ Montague), Gemma Page (Lady Agnes Hakeworth), Caleb Frederick (Dr Elliot Muthomi), Nicholas Audsley (Robert Earl of Finchmore) and Cam Spence (Ruth Moulton).

Mark Williams said: “We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success. Who’d have thought it?”

Father Brown cast

The Father Brown cast is led by Mark Williams as Father Brown. He is usually assisted in his sleuthing and investigations by fellow locals, including The Honourable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere (Emer Kenny), Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam), Sid Carter (Alex Price), Lady Felicia (Nancy Carroll), and Inspector Mallory’s right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton).

Last season also saw the return of Father Brown’s arch-nemesis, Hercule Flambeau (played by John Light) – and he’ll be back again in series nine.

Father Brown season nine trailer

There’s no trailer for Father Brown season nine yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

