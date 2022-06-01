Given the huge success of the novel, the fictionalised TV adaptation comes with a fair amount of hype behind it – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively reveal a first look clip from the opening episode that should heighten the anticipation even further.

Next week sees the debut of brand new BBC One comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love , based on Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir of the same name.

The clip opens with Emma Appleton – who plays the lead character Maggie – providing narration about her belief in destiny as she runs to catch a train.

"Destiny – the thing that I believed predetermined all great love stories," she says. "The idea the romantic events of our lives were scripted in stardust long ago, I just had to follow the signs to find them."

As she makes her way through the train to her seat, she adds: "This particular tale of destiny begins on a train. The year is 2012 – according to the Mayan calendar, the world is about to end, which would have been a real bummer because I was 24 and my adult life had just finally begun."

We then see her make a rather substantial order from the drinks trolley – a mini bottle of red wine, a mini bottle of white wine and a mini bottle of Jamesons – before she's informed that her card's been declined.

"I checked my online banking at the station, there was loads of money in my account," she protests, but quickly adds: "And by loads, I mean £32.74."

The trolley operator reiterates that she has insufficient funds to make the purchase, but soon afterwards a young man sitting in a seat across the aisle offers to stump up the cash.

"So that same order again for Shane McGowan, and just a beer for me, please," he says, with a smile. You can check out the full clip below:

The series opener airs on Tuesday 7th June at 10:40pm on BBC One, with all seven 45-minute episodes then being made available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

It is described as a romantic comedy about female friendship and follows childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy as they move to London with their other friends Nell and Amara.

Everything I Know About Love starts on 7th June 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

You can purchase the book of Everything I Know About Love on Amazon here.

