"He's properly posh," Cumberbatch says in the new issue of Radio Times magazine. "I know everyone goes on about the posh thing with me – but despite looking it, I am not that class. That class is landed gentry. I had to posh up for this."

Their relative social standing is not the only place where Cumberbatch and Melrose diverge. The anti-hero of the Sky drama, based on the books by Edward St Aubyn, is a whirlwind of drink- and drug-addiction but Cumberbatch – despite sipping a tequila during his interview with Caitlin Moran – describes his usual status as "near-sobriety".

"No [I've never been addicted to anything]," says Cumberbatch. "I mean, I say that proverbially touching wood. But, no. I've had the opportunity; but even with the thing of having a glass of wine when the kids have gone to bed, I'm like, 'I'm quite tired, and I don't really fancy that glass of sugary alcohol,' boringly.

"I'm very happy with near-sobriety. I have the odd blow-out, now and again – a big birthday, or crazy weekend at a festival – but I prefer yoga and meditation."

