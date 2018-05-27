Adapted from the books by Edward St Aubyn, the gripping dark comedic drama introduces us to Cumberbatch's Melrose, a troubled heroin addict with seemingly endless money and a huge number of demons following him around.

The captivating five-part drama tracks the life of Patrick Melrose from a traumatic childhood in the South of France in the 1960s, to a debauched lifestyle in New York during the 1980s before his return to Britain, sobriety and redemption in the early 2000s.

The brand new drama, which also stars Holliday Grainger, Jessica Raine and Celia Imrie among a star-studded cast, promises to be one of the most talked about of the year – so make sure you don't miss the chance to see it here on RadioTimes.com.

More like this

WATCH PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE FOR FREE

WATCH PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE FOR FREE

Advertisement

Every episode of Patrick Melrose will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK