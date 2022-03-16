The six-part limited series, based on Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name , follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) as she moves to Essex and investigates reports of a mythical serpent.

Apple TV Plus has confirmed the release date for The Essex Serpent starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, with the drama set to arrive in May.

"She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar Will Ransome (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature," Apple teases.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard, The Essex Serpent will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Friday 13th May, joining the streamer's 2022 line-up of original dramas.

Loki star Hiddleston and Homeland's Danes will be joined in the cast by Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane, Adult Material's Hayley Squires, Harry Potter's Clémence Poésy, Anne Boleyn's Jamael Westman, The Secret Garden's Dixie Egerickx and Four Lives' Michael Jibson.

The Essex Serpent's lead actors were confirmed back in March last year, with Apple TV Plus sharing a first-look image of Hiddleston in character as the village vicar, while a month prior, the streamer had confirmed Danes in the role of Cora Seaborne.

The Essex Serpent arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday 13th May. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV Plus here, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.