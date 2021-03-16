Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in cast of Apple TV drama The Essex Serpent
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Tom Hiddleston joins Claire Danes in cast of Apple TV drama The Essex Serpent

The Night Manager star plays a trusted local leader in this upcoming period drama.

Tom Hiddleston

Published:

The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston is set to star alongside Homeland’s Claire Danes in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama The Essex Serpent.

Advertisement

Hiddleston will play series lead Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community, in Apple’s adaptation of Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Essex Serpent follows newly widowed Cora, played by Claire Danes, as she relocates from Victorian London to the Essex village of Aldwinter after being released from an abusive marriage. She becomes intrigued by a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent – a local superstition rumoured to have returned to the area.

Apple is yet to announce an official air date, however, the studio recently released a first-look image of Hiddleton as Will Ransome in the series.

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki in a number of MCU movies and for starring in films High-Rise, War Horse and Midnight in Paris, but it was his performance in BBC One drama The Night Manager alongside Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman which earned him a Golden Globe and various other nominations.

Last month, Apple TV+ announced that Emmy Award winner Claire Danes would star in a TV adaptation of The Essex Serpent, Perry’s novel set in 1893.

Advertisement

Official Secrets star Keira Knightly was originally tied to the project but had to pull out in October.

The Essex Serpent will air on Apple TV + but an air date is yet to be announced. To find out what to watch this week, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Pyrex Cook & Heat Round + Square Glass Food Containers with Microwave Safe Vented Lid

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Pyrex Cook & Heat bundle for just £34.99

Make cooking, storing and reheating your food a breeze with this clever roasting set

You might like

Kendall in Succession season 2, episode 10

Succession star reveals which scene he wanted to cut from series

Mel and Jack in Virgin River on Netflix

Virgin River overtakes The Crown to top streaming chart

Dane DeHaan in ZeroZeroZero

Dane DeHaan recalls “incredible” experience meeting people with Huntington’s disease for ZeroZeroZero role

Jemima Kirke

Jemima Kirke and Jason Isaacs join Sex Education cast ahead of season 3