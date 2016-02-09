Roger Allam’s DI Fred Thursday will also be back in action as Morse reopens his case book in 1967 and tackles a brand new batch of murder mysteries.

“It’s a privilege to revisit Oxford in 1967 to savour Russell Lewis’ impeccably crafted and multi-layered scripts and enjoy the dream team partnership of Shaun Evans and Roger Allam as DC Morse and DI Thursday. The series is enjoyed by fans the world over and this next chapter of the Endeavour Morse story will keep viewers everywhere on the edge of their seats!” said Mammonth Screen’s Damien Timmer.

Advertisement

“We’re delighted with the audiences reaction to Endeavour and it was an easy decision to recommission due to the quality of the scripts from Russell Lewis and the excellent production values from Damien and his production team,” Steve November, ITV’s Director of Drama added.