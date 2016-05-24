So we can only imagine how Emilia Clarke felt when she sat down to watch a certain Game of Thrones scene with her own mother and father this year – you know, the one where she burns a bunch of dudes and then gets naked.

Of all her scenes in the series thus far, it’s definitely the worst possible one to have watched with the family, so why did Clarke pick it?

Well, apparently it was in response to her parents feeling that her storyline was getting a bit dull this year, telling her “Darling, you’re not doing much in this season…”

More like this

Of course Daenerys Stormborn, Mother of Dragons, The Unburnt, Breaker of Chains etc etc wouldn’t stand for that, so (as she revealed during an appearance on US talk show Live! With Kelly, below) Clarke decided to make them watch the moment her storyline got exciting.

“I said, watch this one. I said, are you guys watching the show tonight? And they were like yeah, maybe, we might just get it on HBO GO or something or whatever.

“And I said no, watch tonight. Watch that one. And they were trying to get the spoilers out of me and it didn’t work.

“I ended up sitting them down and being like, ‘Let’s watch it’ — and then instantly regretting it,” Clarke laughed. “My dad was like, ‘Again?’”

We doubt they’ll ever dare call her character boring again…

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues next Monday on Sky Atlantic at 2am and 9.00pm