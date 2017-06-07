See this still of Arya from the new series, with her trademark sword Needle (note the handle)? Well, now take a look at THIS picture of Sansa in the crypts of Winterfell. Spot anything familiar about the sword being held by a crewmember?

That’s right – it’s Needle, meaning the crew member is probably about to hand it over to Williams to shoot a scene in the crypts with Turner (and possibly Kit Harington’s Jon Snow). If Needle’s there, the thinking goes, Arya must be too – especially since new pictures from the series have seen her holding it – meaning that for the first time since the sixth episode of Game Of Thrones' first series we'll being seeing the Stark sisters back together.

Of course, in true Game of Thrones fashion there could be a more depressing explanation – some have theorised that Sansa has the sword to lay at Arya’s grave in the crypts after her little sister perished on the way back home – but whatever the outcome, one thing about this series is becoming more and more clear.

To learn the truth, you REALLY need to pay attention to which weapons people are holding.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic next month