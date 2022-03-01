The drama series is based on the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and her health company Theranos, which falsely claimed to have invented revolutionary new blood testing technology.

The Dropout star Naveen Andrews has revealed he had doubts the show would get made after original star Kate McKinnon abruptly pulled out before filming could begin.

Amanda Seyfried portrays the disgraced CEO, who was convicted on fraud charges at the start of the year, but the role was initially bagged by SNL and Ghostbusters star McKinnon.

When asked if her departure from The Dropout made him uncertain about the future of the series, Andrews told RadioTimes.com: "God, yes."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "I mean, this is almost going back two years now when I was first attached to it and Kate was going to do it. But then we heard, ‘No, she's not going to do it’ and in this business that means ‘it may not happen’.

"I think just after Mank came out, the film that Amanda [Seyfried] did with Gary Oldman, she stepped in. So you know, [these] things happen."

Mank can certainly be considered a career-changing gig for Seyfried as it secured the Mamma Mia! star her first ever Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, The Dropout showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether reiterated that McKinnon's exit was down to availability issues created by the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were actually going to start shooting with Kate McKinnon in March 2020, so that didn't happen. And then it was like, two more years [passed] and she just, you know, it was like scheduling," she explained.

Meriwether added that bringing in Seyfried didn't change the tone of the project, as comedian McKinnon had always intended this to be a more dramatic role.

"Kate had really wanted it to be serious, so it was never a satirical piece," she revealed. "And then Amanda just stepped in and I think has this amazing ability to acknowledge absurdity, but keep the emotional stakes of the scene."

Andrews co-stars in The Dropout as Sunny Balwani, business partner and secret lover to Holmes, while the cast also includes Stephen Fry (It's A Sin), Dylan Minnette (Scream) and Alan Ruck (Succession).

The Dropout premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday 3rd March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.