Elsewhere news of the royal baby failed to dampen Coronation Street’s viewing too heavily. The soap pulled in more than seven million viewers for its first instalment last night at 7.30 and 6.94 million for the 8.30 edition.

Another strong performer was BBC2’s University Challenge with 2.05 million.

Rick Stein’s India ended its series run with a middling 1.7 million viewers at 9pm while new comedy Count Arthur Strong continued to struggle with just 690,000 viewers at 8.30pm on the same channel.