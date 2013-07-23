Drama signs off on BBC4 with 1.17m watching Burton and Taylor biopic
Last original British drama on the channel performs creditably in the ratings
BBC4’s last original drama, Burton and Taylor was watched by 1.16 million viewers last night, a share of 5.6% of the audience according to the overnights.
The drama, which starred Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West, was generally critically well-received, was easily the most watched digital show of the evening on a channel where even acclaimed drama imports like The Killing have scored below 1m viewers.
Elsewhere news of the royal baby failed to dampen Coronation Street’s viewing too heavily. The soap pulled in more than seven million viewers for its first instalment last night at 7.30 and 6.94 million for the 8.30 edition.
Another strong performer was BBC2’s University Challenge with 2.05 million.
Rick Stein’s India ended its series run with a middling 1.7 million viewers at 9pm while new comedy Count Arthur Strong continued to struggle with just 690,000 viewers at 8.30pm on the same channel.