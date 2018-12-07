And his campy characterisation completely won over fans…

In fact, many are now calling for a return to Cumming’s reign on Who...

And on every other show, for that matter...

Unfortunately, King James and Cumming won't feature in the next Who outing. Mysteriously named It Takes You Away, it's set to see The Doctor and co materialise in a creepy Norwegian wood.

It's there that they come across a boarded-up cottage, a girl named Hanne in need of their help – and a monster lurking in the trees.

Doctor Who continues at 6:30pm on Sunday on BBC1

