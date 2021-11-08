Bad Girls and Doctor Who animations coming to BritBox in December

A raft of new titles are headed to BritBox next month, including two recent animated retellings of lost Doctor Who episodes, as well as the cult favourite prison drama Bad Girls.

The premium streaming service is a joint venture by the BBC and Channel 4, housing some of the UK’s most famous TV dramas and comedies, including an archive of classic Doctor Who episodes.

Adding to that collection at the end of the year are animated specials The Faceless Ones and Fury from the Deep, two serials first produced in the 1960s that were lost in the decades that followed.

Fortunately, both were recreated using animation last year, allowing die-hard Doctor Who fans to see a close approximation of what the original versions had in-store – you’ll be able to stream them on BritBox from Thursday 23rd December.

Arriving on the same day are all eight series of prison drama Bad Girls, which follows the inmates and staff at a fictional South London women’s prison called Larkhall.

The drama had a brief crossover with another mid-noughties hit, Footballers’ Wives (also streaming on BritBox), when the glamorous Tanya Turner (Zöe Lucker) turned up on G-Wing after being convicted on drug possession charges.

Here’s a round-up of the other television shows streaming on BritBox next month.

Thursday 2nd December

The Brittas Empire: Series one to five

Our Zoo

Thursday 9th December

As Time Goes By: Series one to four

Cambridge Spies

Thursday 16th December

2Point4Children: Series one to eight

A Very Peculiar Practice: Series one to two

Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?: Series one to two

Thursday 23rd December

Mistresses: Series one to three

Upstart Crow: Lockdown Christmas 1603

In addition, subscribers can expect to see television movies Hillsborough, Agatha and the Truth of Murder, and Brexit: The Uncivil War throughout December, as well as Stephen Fry adaptation The Hippopotamus.

