"I was wondering if anybody noticed with that [scene] that was my older suit from last series," Compston told Christine Lampard on ITV's Lorraine. "We were gonna get that messed up, so I was wondering if any eagle-eyed fans were going to clock, 'well he’s in the older suit today, something bad’s going to happen'.”

As for whether his character will recover from the injuries that currently have him confined to a hospital bed, Compston says he's assuming nothing...

"He’s hanging in there," he said. "But that’s one of the beauty of the show, we know, we’ve trusted [writer] Jed [Mercurio] this far, I don’t think he would kill anybody off just for the sake of killing us off, it would always be in with the curve of the story – but there’s always a little bit of trepidation when you get the next set of scripts to see if you’re still there.”

Lorraine is weekdays at 8:30am on ITV