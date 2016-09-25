Married to the Queen's uncle, she is given the new title by Jenna Coleman's Victoria for various complicated etiquette reasons which ensured that Albert could escort the Queen into dinner.

And didn’t she look fabulous?

It caps an excellent week for Goodwin following the decision by ITV to commission a second series of the drama which has been a ratings hit, with 7.7 million viewers and 29.7% share of viewing, based on consolidated ratings.

Goodwin said of the second run, expected to air next autumn: “Even though she reigned in the 19th Century, Victoria is a heroine for our times. In the next series she faces the very modern dilemma of how to juggle children with her husband and her job. As Victoria will discover, it’s hard to be a wife, a mother and ruler of the most powerful nation on earth!”

Victoria continues on Sunday nights on ITV