  4. Dexter: New Blood confirmed to air on Sky Atlantic in the UK

The limited series revival is confirmed to air later this year.

Dexter: New Blood

Published:

The much-anticipated Dexter revival is officially coming to the UK.

Dexter: New Blood will launch on Sky Atlantic and NOW – the series was previously confirmed to premiere on Sunday, 7th November on Showtime in the US and while a UK air date is yet to be confirmed, RadioTimes.com can confirm that it will broadcast this autumn.

Michael C Hall will reprise his role as the titular serial killer, eight years on from the show’s original series finale.

A synopsis for the new 10-part series teases: “Now living in self-imposed exile under a new name, Dexter is doing everything to forget the man he once was. But how long can he run away from his past? And his own urges?”

Other Dexter veterans set to return include Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter’s adopted sister Deb – despite her character’s demise in the original finale – and John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer – another character previously thought to have met a grisly demise.

Starring alongside Hall, Carpenter and Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood will be Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the “unofficial mayor” of small town Iron Lake, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in the upstate New York town, and Believe’s Johnny Sequoyah as Her rebellious daughter Audrey.

Also joining the cast are Alano Miller as an Iron Lake Police Department sergeant who also doubles up as the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, and Jack Alcott as the mysterious Randall – all we know about him at this stage is that he has a “meaningful encounter” with Dexter.

The Morning Show star David Magidoff, Spotlight’s Michael Cyril Creighton, Lovecraft Country’s Jamie Chung and Manchester on the Sea’s Oscar Wahlberg will also all play recurring roles.

Speaking to The Daily Beast in January 2021 about returning to Dexter and the mixed reaction the show’s original 2013 finale, Hall said: “Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying. And there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ so I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

The first eight seasons of Dexter are also currently available to watch via Sky and NOW.

