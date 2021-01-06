Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Dexter revival casts Clancy Brown as new villain

Dexter revival casts Clancy Brown as new villain

The Billions actor will play new villain Kurt Caldwell in the upcoming revival.

Clancy Brown

Published:

Veteran actor Clancy Brown will play a brand new villain in the upcoming Dexter revival, Showtime has confirmed.

Advertisement

Brown, who is best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Billions and The Informant, is set to star as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of a small town of Iron Lake who becomes an antagonist for serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall).

Confirming the news on Twitter, the show’s account wrote out a list of Dexter’s previous villains before adding: “@RealClancyBrown, you’re up.”

According to TVLine, Caldwell is “powerful, generous, loved by everyone” and “a true man of the people”.

“If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”

In October last year, Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips announced Dexter would return for a new 10-part series, seven years after the show ended.

He told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast the revival is “a great opportunity to write a second finale” after Dexter’s original ending, which saw the killer forensic scientist retire to the mountains as a lumberjack, proved to be a major disappointment for fans.

Phillips also revealed the upcoming series will take place 10 years after the show’s original ending in 2013 and that it will “have no resemblance to how the original finale was”.

Advertisement

Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 until 2013 on Showtime and followed the titular forensic technician as he led a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Dexter

Dexter (Michael C Hall)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Dexter

Serial killer series Dexter is returning with original star Michael C Hall

Michael C Hall. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Where to watch and stream Dexter seasons 1-8 online – will the new series be available in the UK?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Michael C Hall attends the press night after party for

Michael C Hall: “We could revisit Dexter”

Dexter and Lazarus star Michael C Hall will play JFK in The Crown series 2