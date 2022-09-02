Will there be a season 2 of Devil in Ohio?
The first season ended on one hell of a cliffhanger...
All eight episodes of Devil in Ohio are now available to watch on Netflix, and for anyone who's already binged their way through the season they'll know that it ends on an almighty cliffhanger.
With serious questions now hanging over the fates of Mae and the Mathis family, fans are no doubt desperate to know whether the series has been renewed, and if it will be back for a second season.
There's still plenty of scope for more story and more episodes, but is that the plan, or will viewers have to accept they may never get all the answers?
Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a Devil in Ohio season 2.
Will there be a season 2 of Devil in Ohio?
We don't have confirmation either way as to whether there will be a season 2 of Devil in Ohio, but unfortunately it doesn't look likely.
The show is being billed by Netflix as a limited series, which would usually mean that it has been planned as a one-and-done season of TV.
However this hasn't always been the case in the past and if Devil in Ohio does particularly well for the streamer, it may come to reconsider the chance of a second season.
There's also the matter of that big cliffhanger at the end of season 1 - should viewers expect that to go unresolved? As of now we unfortunately don't know the answer, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as we have any more clarity on the matter.
When could Devil in Ohio season 2 be released on Netflix?
As Devil in Ohio hasn't yet been officially renewed for season 2 it's currently difficult to say when season 2 could appear on Netflix.
We'd imagine the earliest it could be turned around for is summer/autumn 2023, but we'll keep this page updated with any more concrete developments.
Devil in Ohio cast - who could be back for season 2?
While we don't have a confirmed cast list for season 2 yet, as the show hasn't so far been officially renewed, we'd suspect that the following central characters from the Devil in Ohio cast would all be back if the series were to return:
- Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis
- Sam Jaeger as Peter Mathis
- Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez
- Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd
- Xaria Dotson as Jules Mathis
- Alisha Newton as Helen Mathis
- Naomi Tan as Dani Mathis
- Djouliet Amara as Tatiana Nelson
- Jason Sakaki as Isaac Kim
- Marci T. House as Adele Thornton
- Evan Ellison as Sebastian Zelle
- Ty Wood as Teddy Harrington
- Tahmoh Penikett as Malachi Dodd
Is there a trailer for Devil in Ohio season 2?
There isn't a trailer available for Devil in Ohio season 2 as it hasn't been renewed just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated if and when one becomes available. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.
Devil in Ohio is available to stream now on Netflix.
