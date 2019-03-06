The series opener saw the five Catholic teens – Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) embark on a countryside retreat with a group of protestant boys from another school.

Any fears of a sophomore slump were almost immediately put to bed as the jokes started rolling in hard and fast, with a light-hearted look at the conflict between the two strands of Christianity at the heart of most of the humour.

The highlight of the episode saw returning handsome priest, Father Peter (Peter Campion), attempt to get the group to detail their various similarities, only for everyone to bring up hysterical mundane differences instead.

"I'm feeling slightly light headed because I laughed so hard at the Catholics/Protestants differences board in Derry Girls," Amelia Hockey wrote on Twitter, "in particular Catholics love Mary, Protestants love soup, Protestants think Catholics keep coal in the bath and HOLY SHOPS!"

More like this

Cathy Ritchie shared a screengrab of the blackboard, which is covered with jokes that only made it into the episode for a split second, with the caption: "Paused Derry Girls to check out all the differences... Haven't laughed so much in ages. We do buzz off a good statue... and I do love a bit of bingo." Check it out below.

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee even chimed in herself, saying she "stood by" all of the differences as outlined, but that she does not agree with Orla's hilarious assertion that "Protestants hate ABBA".

There were plenty of other jokes in the episode that got people giggling, too, like the suggestion that former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams had his voice dubbed on TV because it was "too sexy"...

A whole lot of viewers said they "haven't laughed so much" in a long time.

We're already looking forward to episode two.

Advertisement

Derry Girls series two continues on Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4