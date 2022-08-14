The tragic news was announced on the actor’s Instagram account by her sister, Tracey Dowse.

Actress Denise Dowse, who was best known for starring in Beverly Hills, 90210 and, more recently, HBO’s Insecure, has died at the age of 64 after a battle with meningitis.

She wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director."

She added: "She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."

The post also thanked fans for their prayers and support.

“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly."

Dowse had fallen into a coma earlier this month brought on by "a virulent form of meningitis". Her sister Tracey first shared news of Dowse’s health condition on Facebook on 6th August.

“I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me. I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” she wrote.

“Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced. She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

In Beverly Hills, 90210, Dowse played the role of Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley.

She also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Seinfeld, Full House, The West Wing and Buffy the Vampire Slayer during her long and illustrious TV career, and starred in hit films including Ray and Requiem for a Dream and Coach Carter.

Most recently, she had a recurring role on drama Insecure, where she portrayed Dr Rhonda Pine.