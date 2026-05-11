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Death Valley stars Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth tease "deeper" Chapel and Janie relationship in season 2
It’s the “difficult second series” for comic crime hit Death Valley – but the creative team are still smiling.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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