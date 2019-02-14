Where's Florence? Death in Paradise fans are worried another key character may be leaving
What does the future hold for Joséphine Jobert's beloved detective?
Death in Paradise viewers are worried that fan favourite character Florence Cassell may be leaving the BBC drama.
The detective sergeant, played by Joséphine Jobert, was absent throughout almost all of series eight episode three, until she appeared at the end to announce her engagement to Patrice Campbell (Leemore Marrett Jr).
Some viewers took to Twitter to express their concern that Florence’s absence during the episode and her forthcoming marriage – a ceremony which has proved fateful for other characters – hint that Jobert might be leaving the show.
Even if previous weddings have proved deadly for Death in Paradise in the past (we're thinking the bride murder in series one and the balcony fall in series seven) there is hope yet for Florence.
Jobert tweeted fans to reassure them that she just took a few days off filming and she’ll be "back next week".
Let's just hope it's happily ever after for this Death in Paradise favourite.
Death in Paradise continues at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC1
This article was originally published on 25 January 2109