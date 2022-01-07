Death in Paradise stars hint at season 11 romance for the Commissioner

Fans of BBC drama Death in Paradise could see a whole new side to Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) in season 11, after the show’s stars hinted at a potential romance for the character.

During a Zoom press event attended by RadioTimes.com, Élizabeth Bourgine (who plays Mayor Catherine Bordey) hinted that an unexpected character would seek out resident Cupid Catherine for romantic advice.

“She will do her best [advising DI Neville Parker] but she can’t be magical. And she will try to do her best with Florence, too. And with someone else – I can’t tell about that. But love affairs [and] sentimental things will be very important [in this season].”

Bourgine was later asked whether her character would turn matchmaker for the mysterious Commissioner during the new season, or else provide him advice on a pre-existing romance.

“Who knows? I really can’t tell you,” Bourgine said, laughing. Following the reaction of Death in Paradise cast to the question, the interviewer remarked that she had “picked up on something”.

On the same Zoom call, Don Warrington (who is the sole remaining cast member from the original line-up) also said that viewers will learn more about the Commissioner’s personal life this season.

“I think we will learn a bit more about Selwyn I think. I think it’s good. I think the more you learn about a character, the more enigmatic they actually become. Yeah, I think we learn a bit more,” he said, stressing that he was “under embargo” and unable to hint further at his character’s storyline.

Death in Paradise returns with season 11 tonight at 9pm on BBC One.