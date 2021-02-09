Ralf Little hints DI Neville Parker will return for Death in Paradise season 11

Series 10 of Death in Paradise is currently in full swing, with Ralf Little starring as DI Neville Parker – and, luckily for fans of the allergy-prone detective, it doesn’t look like he’s leaving Saint Marie anytime soon.

Chatting to fans on Instagram, Little hinted that his character will be returning for series 11 of the long-running BBC show.

After Little posted a fun behind-the-scenes video of DI Parker meeting Ben Miller‘s the recently resurrected DI Poole, a fan commented: “Loving the new series of Death in Paradise but is there any truth that you are leaving the show??”

Neville responded to the comment by denying the rumour, writing: “Nope. No idea where that has come from!”

RadioTimes.com has contacted the show asking for comment on whether Neville will be back for season 11.

Little became the fourth detective lead to join the Death in Paradise cast mid-way through series nine last year, following the departure of Ardal O’Hanlon (DI Jack Mooney).

The show previously starred Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman (seasons three to seven) and Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole (seasons one to three), who made a cameo in last week’s episode.

While Miller’s character was killed off in series three, the suit-wearing detective appeared as a figment of Camille’s (Sara Martins) imagination following her return to the island.

The Royle Family star Little currently stars in the British-French crime drama alongside Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Tobi Bakare (Sergeant Jean-Pierre Hooper) and Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce).

Death in Paradise continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide.