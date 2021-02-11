Exclusive – DI Parker and DS Cassell have a stag do to contend with on Death in Paradise

The next episode of Death in Paradise will not be on TV tonight (Thursday 11th February), airing tomorrow instead, but it will definitely be worth the wait.

The exclusive clip below teases DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell’s (Josephine Jobert) latest case, and it looks like it will be quite the challenge. Especially since the suspects seem like quite a handful.

The clip shows Neville and Florence greeting a group of rather entitled young men as they disembark from their celebratory fishing trip.

The men are on a stag do and the groom, Hugo Pickford (Hugh Coles) assumes Florence is part of the celebrations. He is in for a surprise, as he’s about to find out the host of their fishing trip has been found dead on a beach, and he and his mates are all suspects.

In case you couldn’t tell, Hugo is not your average tourist. He’s actually a viscount, with plenty of connections he can (and will) use to stymie Neville and Florence’s investigation.

Buom Tihngang, Colin Ryan and Lewis Reeves all join the Death in Paradise cast for this episode as members of the stag do.

Death in Paradise recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a double bill that saw the return of Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole.

Death in Paradise will continue on Friday 12th February at 9pm on BBC One before returning to its usual Thursdays at 9pm slot next week. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.