Why isn’t Death in Paradise on tonight? When is the next episode is on TV?
A schedule change in BBC One's programming means we'll have to wait a little longer to see DI Neville Parker and co. onscreen again.
Published:
There won’t be a new episode of Death in Paradise tonight (Thursday 11th February) but fear not, as you won’t have to wait too long for your weekly dose of tropical murder mystery.
The FA Cup has claimed the series’ usual spot on BBC One tonight, with Barnsley v Chelsea airing at 8pm. As a result, Death in Paradise has moved to tomorrow (Friday 12th February) instead. The usual 9pm airtime remains.
Next week, the series will go back to its usual Thursday at 9pm slot.
It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for the show, with last week’s Death in Paradise double bill celebrating its 10th anniversary and briefly welcoming back Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. Poole, who died in season three, returned as a figment of the imagination to offer advice to Sara Martins’ Camille Bordey.
Tomorrow’s episode sees DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) face the high-powered members of a stag do which ends in tragedy when the host is found harpooned on a beach after a wild night partying on a boat. The stags, one of whom is a viscount, don’t take too well to Neville’s investigation and attempt to use their connections to stymie it.
Luckily, we don’t have long to wait to find out if they succeed.
Death in Paradise will continue on Friday 12th February at 9pm on BBC One before returning to its usual Thursdays at 9pm slot next week.