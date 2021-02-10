What channel is Barnsley v Chelsea FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barnsley face one of the biggest tasks of the week as they host Chelsea in one of the last remaining FA Cup fixtures of the round.

The Tykes sit 13th in the Championship following a run of five league games without a win, but now they have a shot at the FA Cup quarter-finals, albeit an unlikely one.

Barnsley narrowly survived in the second tier last season, but they have established themselves in the division thanks to boss Valerien Ismael’s impact in 2020/21.

Chelsea have taken good strides under new manager Thomas Tuchel with three back-to-back Premier League victories, and he will be keen to mark his debut season in English football with silverware.

The Blues last won the FA Cup in 2018 but have been involved in three of the last four finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Chelsea on TV?

Barnsley v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 11th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Barnsley v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Wolves v Southampton on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Barnsley v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barnsley v Chelsea team news

Barnsley predicted XI: Collins, Sibbick, Helik, Andersen, Brittain, Mowatt, Palmer, Styles, Frieser, Woodrow, Adeboyejo

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Chilwell, Havertz, Jorginho, Kante, Ziyech, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Barnsley v Chelsea

Barnsley are not on a good run of form but they do have plenty of reasons for optimism in 2020/21.

They welcome Chelsea to Oakwell as rank outsiders in a bid for the quarter-finals but this is what the FA Cup is all about: a chance for the relative little guys to take a shot at some of the finest teams in world football.

Expect a resilient start from Barnsley but, if Chelsea’s talented attacking stars breach the defences, expect the floodgates to open.

Our prediction: Barnsley 0-3 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

