Asked by a fan about the reasons behind her departure, Jobert said: "I’ve done my time on the show. Other projects to work on."

"I’ll explain all of this in a few days," she wrote. "Don’t’ worry. DIP had been an amazing experience that I’ll never forget. And you made it possible because of all the love you brought to the show, years after years."

Jobert also thanked Death in Paradise fans for their support, adding, "I’m going to miss you every Thursday."

During the episode, Florence confirmed that, following the death of her fiancé Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr), she would be quitting her job and moving to Martinique.

“Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t think there’s anywhere here that doesn’t have a memory of Patrice in it," she said.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC1