Death in Paradise's Selwyn rallies his troops after last week's bad news in first look
Meanwhile, Mervin and Seb get some time to bond.
First-look images from the next episode of Death in Paradise see Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) attempting to rally his team in the wake of some terrible news.
Viewers will be all too aware that his job is under threat due to funding cuts, with the commissioner being summoned to Jamaica earlier this season, where he was told that he was risk of redundancy.
The news left his team shocked and horrified, expressing disbelief that the Saint Marie police could operate effectively without its fearless leader – but they'll have to get back to work when another body turns up next week.
Below, we can see Warrington's commissioner in a serious conversation with colleagues Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) as well as Saint Marie mayor Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine).
Although they're facing the possibility of a major loss to the team, Saint Marie's police force has also seen a new addition this season in the shape of Sebastian Rose (played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah).
Mervin was initially sceptical about this latest recruit, who was plucked from his dull old job of handing out flyers in a pineapple costume, but it seems they'll be spending some time in each other's company next week.
In addition to their assessment of a crime scene, we can also see them sat around a table (above) and examining a garden (below), where Seb calmly handles a snake to the alarm of his disgusted new boss.
The synopsis for next week's episode teases: "A distillery owner is poisoned during a group tasting of his premium rum. However, the case is shrouded in mystery when it's revealed all the guests drank from the same bottle.
"Just how the killer could ensure only the victim would wind up dead is unclear. As Seb's unorthodox methods prove useful to the investigation, Mervin learns an important lesson in slowing down.
"The team must dig deep into the past, uncovering secrets that the suspects have gone to great lengths to bury in order to get to the bottom of the case."
Death in Paradise continues Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.