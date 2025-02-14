The news left his team shocked and horrified, expressing disbelief that the Saint Marie police could operate effectively without its fearless leader – but they'll have to get back to work when another body turns up next week.

Below, we can see Warrington's commissioner in a serious conversation with colleagues Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) as well as Saint Marie mayor Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine).

(L-R) Elizabeth Bourgine, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Don Gilet star in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Although they're facing the possibility of a major loss to the team, Saint Marie's police force has also seen a new addition this season in the shape of Sebastian Rose (played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah).

(L-R) Don Gilet and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah star in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Mervin was initially sceptical about this latest recruit, who was plucked from his dull old job of handing out flyers in a pineapple costume, but it seems they'll be spending some time in each other's company next week.

(L-R) Shaquille Ali-Yebuah and Don Gilet star in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

In addition to their assessment of a crime scene, we can also see them sat around a table (above) and examining a garden (below), where Seb calmly handles a snake to the alarm of his disgusted new boss.

(L-R) Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Don Gilet and Shantol Jackson star in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

The synopsis for next week's episode teases: "A distillery owner is poisoned during a group tasting of his premium rum. However, the case is shrouded in mystery when it's revealed all the guests drank from the same bottle.

"Just how the killer could ensure only the victim would wind up dead is unclear. As Seb's unorthodox methods prove useful to the investigation, Mervin learns an important lesson in slowing down.

"The team must dig deep into the past, uncovering secrets that the suspects have gone to great lengths to bury in order to get to the bottom of the case."

Death in Paradise continues Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

