DI Neville Parker tries a bold new look in exclusive clip from tomorrow’s Death in Paradise

The BBC has released an advance look at tomorrow night’s episode of Death in Paradise, which kicks off a two-part story for the murder mystery series.

The case begins with the murder of concert pianist Pasha Verdinikov, initially believed to be shot dead during a burglary, but Neville (Ralf Little) quickly becomes suspicious that the scene had been staged.

Eventually, evidence emerges that links the crime to another case from decades earlier, setting the stage for the return of Sara Martins’ DS Camille Bordey and Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole.

This exclusive clip comes just prior to the investigation getting underway, as Parker has a somewhat awkward exchange with Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) as he attempts to adopt some island fashion.

You can watch the sneak peek below:

The return of original stars Miller and Martins has been a hotly anticipated storyline for Death in Paradise this year, with fans eagerly theorising on how the deceased detective could factor into a new mystery.

Miller himself has kept quiet on the details of his guest appearance but RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the information available about Ben Miller and Sara Martins’ Death in Paradise return.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to get their much-needed answers, as the concluding chapter of this story will air the following night on BBC One (Friday 5th February).

In addition, the ongoing story of Death in Paradise will move forward, as Parker continues questioning his true feelings for partner Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 4th February. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.