However, when tourists start turning up dead, he’s reluctantly drawn back into detective work, and is egged on by his barmaid Rosa, a crime drama superfan who becomes an unlikely partner in the investigations.

The synopsis for the series says: "With Dennis’s real-world experience and Rosa’s encyclopaedic TV knowledge, each episode sees the duo tackling a new murder in paradise, whilst trying to remain on the right side of the local Spanish cops."

John Hannah. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Additional cast members who have been announced for the series include Carolina Bécquer in the crucial role of Rosa, as well as Ariadna Cabrol as Maria and Damian Schedler Cruz as Jesús.

The series has been created by Ian Jarvis, known for his work on The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin and Beyond Paradise, while Simon Delaney (Death in Paradise) has come on board as director.

Other writers working on the series include Yasmine Akram (Flack), Claire Downes (The Outlaws) and Tom Parry (Your Christmas or Mine).

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for 5, said in a statement: "I am thrilled to have John Hannah on board. He’s absolutely perfect for the role of Dennis – a character with sharp intellect, dry wit, and life experience – and from what I’ve seen already, viewers will fall in love with him."

Death in Benidorm was first announced in July, along with the commission of other new shows such as Cooper and Fry and Imposter, and the renewal of series such as The Teacher and The Madame Blanc Mysteries and The Hardacres.

Death in Benidorm will air on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.