The encounter sends her down a dangerous path as she seeks to disrupt the surprisingly stable life he has built since his release from prison, but in doing so, also poses a danger to her own well-being.

The story was originally told as a BBC Radio 4 short story (titled The Gaining of Wisdom), before developing into a one-woman stage play (called Bag for Life), with this being the latest incarnation dreamt up by writer Colin Bateman.

He told the BBC: "I love writing for the theatre and getting a different audience response every night – but you are necessarily limited by budgets and settings and the size of your cast.

"Writing a television version allowed me to really open up the story, introduce many new characters and really take it in many new directions while still remaining faithful to the original idea.

"It still asks the basic question: What would you do if you were in this situation?"

If you're intrigued by Dead and Buried on BBC iPlayer, read on for an introduction to the show's main cast and characters – including where you might have seen them before.

Dead and Buried cast: Full list of actors and characters

Annabel Scholey as Cathy

Colin Morgan as Michael

Kerri Quinn as Sally

Waj Ali as Raymie

Niamh Walsh as Lena

Micheal Hanna as Andrew

Owen Roe plays Jack

Declan Rodgers as Detective Cooper

Joanne Crawford as Dr Kennedy

Annabel Scholey plays Cathy

Annabel Scholey stars in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Cathy? Cathy is a woman traumatised by the murder of her brother decades ago. When she bumps into his killer by pure chance at the supermarket, she is shocked to learn that he has been released from prison – and further rattled that he has rebuilt his life quite successfully. This starts her down an obsessive path as she plots ways to bring him down.

What else has Annabel Scholey been in? Scholey is known for hit dramas The Serial Killer's Wife, The Sixth Commandment, The Split and The Salisbury Poisonings. She also had a recurring role as Claire Brown in Doctor Who: Flux (aka season 13).

Colin Morgan plays Michael

Colin Morgan as Michael in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Michael? Michael is a convicted murderer, who killed Cathy's brother decades ago and was sent to prison for the crime. However, after serving his sentence, he set about getting his life back on track and did so quite successfully – settling down with a loving wife and son. However, this seemingly perfect life will be put under serious strain when Cathy sets her sights on revenge.

What else has Colin Morgan been in? Morgan rose to fame playing the title role in BBC One's fantasy drama Merlin. He went on to star in The Fall, Humans, We Hunt Together, Mammals and The Killing Kind. On the big screen, he is known for Kenneth Branagh's acclaimed semi-autobiographical film Belfast.

Kerri Quinn plays Sally

Annabel Scholey as Cathy and Kerri Quinn as Sally in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Sally? Sally is Cathy's friend and colleague, who attempts to support her through her recent encounter.

What else has Kerri Quinn been in? Quinn is known for playing Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew in Northern Irish drama Hope Street and Vicky Jefferies in ITV soap opera Coronation Street. Her other credits include The Witcher: Blood Origin, Derry Girls and acclaimed 2024 indie flick Kneecap.

Waj Ali plays Raymie

Waj Ali as Raymie and Annabel Scholey as Cathy in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Raymie? Raymie is Cathy's husband and a fellow teacher. He is aware of her troubled past and recent run-in with Michael, but she hides the extent of her obsession from him. Ali described Raymie as a "caring and down to earth family man".

What else has Waj Ali been in? Ali played Constable Berwick in Prime Video's lavish fantasy drama Carnival Row, while he's also appeared in Idris Elba's Hijack, Silent Witness and Honour.

Niamh Walsh plays Lena

Niamh Walsh plays Lena in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Lena? Lena is Michael's wife, who runs her own business in town.

What else has Niamh Walsh been in? Walsh is known for fantasy shows Good Omens and The Sandman, slasher series Wreck, and Julian Fellowes' historical drama The English Game.

Michael Hanna plays Andrew

Colin Morgan and Micheal Hanna in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/Vico Films/Three River Fiction

Who is Andrew? Andrew is Michael's teenage son. Hanna describes him as "a curious, interested but also quite an angry kid".

He continued: "He’s very close with his family but when things start to unravel he isn’t sure how to react or what to do. Moving from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland has hit him quite badly too and forces him to adapt to the new area and school."

What else has Michael Hanna been in? Dead and Buried marks his screen debut, but he has previously appeared in theatre productions.

Owen Roe plays Jack

Owen Roe stars in Dead and Buried. Steffan Hill/BBC

Who is Jack Sullivan? Jack is Michael's boss, who has a high opinion of him at the start of the series. But could that change as things spiral out of control?

What else has Owen Roe been in? Roe's earlier credits include Undercover, Vikings and Penny Dreadful.

Dead and Buried premieres Monday 2nd September at 10:40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. Stream on iPlayer.

