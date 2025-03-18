Earlier this year, that filmed version had a successful run in UK cinemas, and now it is coming to streaming courtesy of arts and culture platform Marquee TV, where it will be available to subscribers from Tuesday 1st April 2025.

Susannah Simons, director of performing arts at Marquee TV, said: "We're delighted to be able to bring this mesmerising production to Marquee TV.

"We're proud to be home to some of the greatest Shakespearean performances of recent years and this production of Macbeth is certainly that – the wonderful pairing of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo thrilled audiences and critics alike both on stage and in cinemas, and we hope viewers at home enjoy it just as much."

Marquee TV is available from £8.99 per month or £89.99 for an annual subscription. Subscribe via its website.

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in Macbeth. Marc Brenner/Donmar Warehouse

Tennant and Jumbo's Macbeth has grossed £3 million at the global box office, which Trafalgar Releasing boss Marc Allenby described as an "outstanding" result for such a release.

The Donmar Warehouse's artistic director Tim Sheader and executive director Henny Finch added: "We are delighted that our innovative production of Macbeth will continue to reach new audiences beyond the original run at the Donmar, the West End and cinemas.

"We are so pleased that Marquee TV subscribers will have the opportunity to experience this brilliant cast and the intimacy of the Donmar in their own homes."

Macbeth received three nominations at the Olivier Awards: Best Revival, Best Actor (David Tennant) and Best Sound Design, the last of which acknowledged the use of binaural surround sound technology to put viewers "inside the mind of the Macbeths".

Macbeth is available on Marquee TV from Tuesday 1st April 2025.

