David Tennant’s Around the World in 80 Days gets second season as release date confirmed
The eight-part drama will be back for another trip across the globe.
Published:
The BBC has announced an airdate for Around the World in 80 Days starring David Tennant – and it’s also been confirmed that the show is set to return for a second season.
The broadcaster revealed that the first episodes will be available from Boxing Day, with the boxset arriving on iPlayer in the New Year.
Meanwhile, the show’s production company, Slim Film + Television, recently confirmed the news on Twitter that the upcoming drama, adapted from Jules Verne’s novel of the same name, will be back for another trip.
The eight-part first season will follow Phileas Fogg (Tennant), Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) as they travel across the globe in a bid to win a lucrative wager.
Season two will see Fogg and his team take on yet another perilous challenge to venture across the world, with the primary cast expected to return.
Written by Life on Mars’ Ashley Pharoah, the upcoming series is set to air on PBS in the States, with legendary composer Hans Zimmer (The Lion King, Inception) working on the soundtrack.
Earlier this month, RadioTimes.com shared an exclusive first-look at Around the World in 80 Days’ title sequence, teasing moments from the series to come, while in September, sneak-peek images of Tennant in character as Phileas Fogg were shared by the BBC.
The period drama is just one of the titles airing on the BBC as part of its Christmas line-up, with festive specials from Doctor Who, Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise and Ghosts also coming.