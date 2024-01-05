"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

The actor and singer was best known for his leading role as Detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in '70s action TV series, Starsky & Hutch, a role he had from 1975 to 1979.

Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul in Starsky & Hutch. Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Aside from Starsky & Hutch, Soul was also known for his roles in Magnum Force and Here Comes The Brides. He also made guest appearances throughout his career in shows like Star Trek, Gunsmoke, I Dream of Jeannie and even Holby City.

As a singer, Soul also achieved success with songs such as Don't Give Up On Us and Silver Lady, the latter of which became a UK number one in 1977.

The actor lived in London with his wife Helen Snell, who he married in 2010 after meeting while touring the UK with a stage production of Deathtrap in 2002.