David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are "on board" for more X-Files
Fox CEO Dana Walden hints that the series is set to return following its reboot this year
The X-Files is set to continue after Fox CEO Dana Walden confirmed that stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are keen to do more.
Series creator Chris Carter was confident of a return after the reboot ended earlier this year, saying, "I can tell you that with a certain amount of certainty we’ll be asked to come back with more X-Files in the future."
It sounds like he was right to be confident.
Fox chairman Walden said that after conversations with the stars and creator, it was clear that they were keen to do more. “I believe everyone is on board to do another instalment of the show,” she said according to TVLine.
The X-Files was noticeably absent from Fox's list of renewed or cancelled shows, although Walden hinted that fans should be feeling pretty confident of a return: “Hopefully, this time next year we will have more news.”