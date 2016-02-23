David Bowie Instagram miniseries announces premiere date
The late musician gave the creators as InstaMiniSeries an early look at his album, Blackstar, so they could help create the show
Even in death, it seems that David Bowie is still blazing new trails with his art and his music.
Last autumn, Bowie shared an early version of his latest album, ★ (pronounced Blackstar), with the creators at InstaMiniSeries in order to create a series of visual representations of it. The channel, which focuses on creating episodic programming via 15-second Instagram videos, announced the result of this collaboration on Monday; "UNBOUND: A★ InstaMiniSeries "
"Each episode of the series is sure to capture the imaginations of all who experience it," the creators said in a statement on Instagram, "[It] will undoubtedly lead to endless speculation and discussion of meaning, metaphor and intention."
The 16-episode series will star Rookie Magazine founder Tavi Gevinson and actress Patricia Clarkson. In their Instagram post, the creators said their focus would be less on creating a "literal, linear narrative," and more on showing their own visual representations of ★.
The series premieres 25th February, with new episodes released every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Watch the trailer for the series below.