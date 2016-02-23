"Each episode of the series is sure to capture the imaginations of all who experience it," the creators said in a statement on Instagram, "[It] will undoubtedly lead to endless speculation and discussion of meaning, metaphor and intention."

The 16-episode series will star Rookie Magazine founder Tavi Gevinson and actress Patricia Clarkson. In their Instagram post, the creators said their focus would be less on creating a "literal, linear narrative," and more on showing their own visual representations of ★.

The series premieres 25th February, with new episodes released every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Watch the trailer for the series below.