Cruel Summer release date: Psychological thriller comes to Amazon Prime Video

“After Kate Wallis disappears without a trace, awkward outcast Jeanette Turner seems to take over her life.” That’s the premise behind Amazon Prime Video’s new psychological thriller Cruel Summer, which – judging by the trailer – invites the audience to question whether Jeanette is hiding a big secret about Kate’s disappearance. Is there something sinister going on?

Here’s what we know about the drama so far.

Cruel Summer release date

CONFIRMED: Cruel Summer launches exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 6th August.

It’ll be available on Amazon worldwide, excluding the United States and Canada – where it already began airing on the channel Freeform back in April 2021 (with the final episode on 15th June).

What is Cruel Summer about?

We’re told: “Cruel Summer is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from alternating POVs.”

Across 10 episodes, the point of view shifts between the two main characters: Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia).

The drama counts Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers, while Bert V Royal is the creator and executive producer. Tia Napolitano is the showrunner, and Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot.

Who is in the cast of Cruel Summer?

The series stars Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis. The actress starred as Tandy Bowen (Dagger) in the TV series Cloak & Dagger, and also in Spider-Man and Runaways.

Chiara Aurelia plays Jeanette Turner. She previously starred in Tell Me Your Secrets, with other credits including Gerald’s Game, The Brave, and Big Sky.

The cast also includes Froy Gutierrez as Jeanette and Kate’s mutual love interest Jamie Henson; Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins, one of Jeanette’s best friends before she gets popular; and Michael Landes as Jeanette’s father.

Then there’s Allius Barnes (Jeanette’s friend Vince Fuller), Blake Lee (Martin Harris, the new vice-principal of Skylin High School), Brooklyn Sudano (bar owner Angela Prescott), Sarah Drew (Cindy Turner), Nathaniel Ashton (Jamie’s best friend Ben Hallowell), Barrett Carnahan (Jeanette’s brother Derek), Nicole Bilderback (Jeanette’s lawyer), Andrea Anders (Kate’s mother Joy Wallis), Radhesh Aria (Dr Rajesh), and Ben Cain (Kate’s stepfather Rod Wallis).

Is there a trailer for Cruel Summer?

Yes, take a look at the below to get a taste of the show:

Cruel Summer will be available from 6th August.