Meanwhile, Prime Video has been competing with Paramount Plus when it comes to action thrillers, and has really started to gain ground. With Reacher, The Terminal List and Citadel in its roster, Prime really is becoming known for its love of mavericks getting s**t done.

Now, it adds Cross, another nonconformist action hero who plays by his own rules, and who this time is a detective and forensic psychologist, hunting down serial killers.

It's based on the long-running book series by James Patterson, and after three less-than-beloved previous adaptations, all eyes will be on whether this show can do them justice.

But does it work as a series in its own right? Well, yes and no.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

The series stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a well-known detective who works homicide cases, along with his partner James Sampson, played by Isaiah Mustafa. He's got a temper and an unorthodox approach, and is often doubted, but gets results like nobody else.

So far, so like a hundred other shows which have preceded it. Oh, and did we mention he's grieving his dead wife? And that he struggles to maintain his home life and separate it from his dedication to the job?

If you're already a Cross fan, these character traits and bits of backstory won't be news to you. But for any newcomers, there's no doubt that the set-up feels immediately stale, worn, and more than a bit clichéd.

There's a serial killer called the Fanboy, who surgically alters his victims to make them look like well-known murderers he admires, and yes, he's just as smooth, nefarious, erratic and generic as you'd imagine from a serial killer in a show of this kind.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross and Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Everything is textbook dark detective drama, and because of that, there's no denying that, on one level, it works. The case is fairly gripping, the tension ratchets up across the episodes and the ticking clock element of Cross and Sampson trying to save a victim before it's too late will keep you watching.

There's no doubt the show is somewhat entertaining, and the dynamic between the central duo of Cross and Sampson, as well as their other associates, is compelling.

This is largely thanks for some strong work from the cast, in particular Hodge. He's a tremendous leading man, managing to sell some often clunky dialogue and set-ups with aplomb, and make his character a complex, rounded character for us to root for, but also question.

Meanwhile, Mustafa's Sampson gets less development, but as the series goes on and their bromance is threatened, he shows his talents in the dramatic sequences, while he's frequently relied upon to loosen the tension with some light comic relief.

Alona Tal as Kayla Craig in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

The rest of the cast, including Alona Tal as the, for fans of the books, suspiciously named Kayla Craig, also give it their all, while Ryan Eggold is enjoyably hammy as the slimy Ed Ramsey.

The problem is, none of it particularly stands out, almost all of the elements feel as though they could have been shipped in directly from another series.

Perhaps the most successful element of the show, and the one which feels the most unique, is Cross's relationship with his kids.

Given the recent death of their mother, it's messy, and while the children themselves aren't given a whole lot of specific characterisation, Cross's dynamic with them and his difficulty connecting and keeping it together is compelling.

Melody Hurd as Janelle Hodge, Caleb Elijah as Damon Hodge and Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross in Cross. Keri Anderson/Prime Video

Hodge also excels here, as he is allowed to tap into the character's darker instincts and make him a less likeable figure. As he wallows in his own grief, he often forgets the loss they have suffered, and fails to recognise how they are hurting.

It might not be completely innovative, but the series shows guts in taking the character right to the edge of unlikeability in these sequences.

Less successful are some of the show's attempts at social commentary. The series tries to delve into its dynamic of featuring two Black police officers in America as its central duo, and how politics and their race collide and mesh with their profession.

There are sparks of an interesting discussion being had here, but sadly they're all too fleeting to be worthwhile or contributory. For the most part, they feel tacked-on and under-developed, and at one point any semblance of these discussions simply disappears.

This is perhaps because, despite only being eight episodes, the season still feels overlong. The serial killer storyline in particular is dragged out beyond all reason, and even at times when it appears to be coming to a head, a new spanner will be thrown into the works to explain why the renowned detective Cross can't capture the most obvious villain in TV history.

In the end, for some, Cross will be sufficiently thrilling, have enough well-textured character moments, and a charismatic enough central duo as to be a hit. Releasing the episodes all at once seems like a smart move, as the lack of story propulsion means it really only does work as a binge watch.

We already know that Cross is returning for a second season, and here's hoping it will hone in on what works (the character dynamics and the personal family struggles), and tighten up the screws on the procedural elements.

In truth, though, it seems likely that Cross is exactly what its creators intend to it to be. If that's been done before, so be it - serial killers and comfort viewing may seem a strange blend, but it's a tried and tested one, and one which will no doubt keep fans of the genre coming back for more.

Cross will stream on Prime Video from Thursday 14th November 2024. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

