The show comes from creator Derek Haas, and when it was first announced Ackles said in a statement: "I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown.

"I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our Countdown family to bring this story to life."

But what is the series about, who else is set to star and when will it be released? Read on for everything you need to know about Countdown on Prime Video.

When will Countdown be released on Prime Video?

We don't yet know when Countdown will be released on Prime Video, but we would certainly expect it to arrive at some point in 2025.

In November 2024, Ackles posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram (above), saying that the team are "well on our way" when it comes to the show's production.

We will update this page once we get a better sense of when Countdown will stream on Prime Video.

What will Countdown be about?

Jensen Ackles. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Countdown will tell the story of Ackles's character, LAPD officer Mark Meachum, who is recruited to a secret task force featuring agents from a host of law enforcement agencies, after a suspicious murder is committed in broad daylight.

He and the team soon come to realise that a more sinister plot is at play, and they must put aside their competing agendas in order to save a city of millions.

The series comes from Derek Haas, who is best known for his work on the One Chicago franchise - he co-created both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, and helped to develop Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. He is also one of the creators on FBI: International.

Who will star in Countdown?

Jessica Camacho. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ackles will lead the cast as LAPD officer Mark Meachum, while co-starring alongside him will be Jessica Camacho (All Rise) as Amber Oliveras, who has been with the Drug Enforcement Agency for 14 years.

Meanwhile, Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy) will play Nathan Blythe, a special agent in charge who’s been with the Bureau for 22 years, and Violett Beane (The Flash) will play Evan Shepherd, a tech-savvy graduate of the FBI Academy.

Rounding out the central cast that we know so far are Latukefu (MaXXXine) as Lucas Finau, a veteran of the LAPD’s Gangs and Narcotics division, and Elliot Knight (The Boys) as Keyonte Bell, a third-generation FBI agent.

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras

Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe

Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd

Uli Latukefu as Lucas Finau

Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Countdown?

There isn't a trailer available for Countdown yet, but we will make sure to add one in as soon as it is released.

Countdown will stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.